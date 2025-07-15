Expansion WNBA team brings back the original Portland Fire name

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's WNBA team stepped back in time for its new name, re-introducing the Portland Fire.
The WNBA expansion franchise, which begins play next next season along with the Toronto Tempo, announced its name and branding on Tuesday — reviving the moniker of the city's previous WNBA team that played from 2000 to 2002.
''Our feeling is that the fire never died,'' interim Fire president Clare Hamill said. ''Fans have been waiting for us to come back, and we're back with the Portland Fire.''
In addition to the name, the team has a new ''Rose on Fire'' logo and a color palette of red, brown, blue and pink.
Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft who passed away in 2018, was chairman of the original Fire and the two teams played at the Rose Garden, now the Moda Center.
The NBA owned the WNBA teams until 2002, then sold them to affiliated NBA teams or independent owners. Allen declined to buy the Fire and the team folded.
Portland was awarded a new WNBA team last September. The team is run by Raj Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal, who also own the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League. They paid $125 million for the WNBA franchise.
The Fire and the Thorns will share a new joint-training facility in the first such partnership between the two women's leagues.