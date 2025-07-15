The Open Championship or the British Open? Even in Northern Ireland it depends on the audience

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Collin Morikawa can take solace in not being the only person to refer to golf's oldest championship by its unofficial name.
He delivered a victory speech as sterling as his performance at Royal St. George's in 2021. As he held the precious claret jug, he paid tribute to the spectators and said, ''To see some of the best fans I've ever seen out here, I look forward to making my trip every year to the British Open to see you guys cheer us on.''
The R&A must have cringed. It had spent the past several years on a renewed branding campaign to drive home the proper name of this major: The Open Championship.
It since has been shortened to ''The Open.''
It is the first. It is the original. And now the 153rd edition is in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom but is not on the island of Great Britain.
British Open?
The Associated Press referred to this major by different names at the start, but for the last century or more has called it the British Open to distinguish it from other national golf championships. Several other news outlets — mainly in the United States, but stretching to other corners of the globe — also called it the British Open.
''It's meant to be The Open Championship,'' said Adam Scott of Australia. ''I've probably slipped and called it the British Open, but I do it mostly with Americans so they know which one.''