Several young women with Minnesota connections are now, in the wake of Caitlin Clark Mania, in the NIL spotlight in women’s college sports. Hopkins grad Paige Bueckers is one of the faces of college basketball, with NIL earning power north of $5 million, according to the sports website On3, a tracker of NIL data and potential. That site had current freshmen Liv McGill, also of Hopkins and now at Florida, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s grad Olivia Olson, now at Michigan, in its top 25 ranking of NIL earning potential last year for girls high school basketball.