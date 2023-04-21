Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Next month, downtown Minneapolis workers and residents won't be able to grab a bouquet of flowers or a bag of peppers on Nicollet Mall.

After more than 30 years, the Nicollet Mall farmers market is gone for good from the pedestrian corridor. But downtown leaders say there are plans to add more activities in its stead.

"There just wasn't the amount of foot traffic on Nicollet after the pandemic, with everyone working from home," said Ashley Nathe, executive director of the Minneapolis Farmers Market, which also operates the larger market on the edge of downtown. "While we understand this is a significant change for everyone who shopped at the Nicollet Mall location, we encourage those shoppers to join us at the East Lyndale location."

Since 1986, the Nicollet Mall market has been a popular lunch break destination for downtown workers during the city's warmer months. The market ran every Thursday from May through November.

It had to relocate during Nicollet Mall's $50 million reconstruction, and the market took a pause during the pandemic when downtown was deserted with many offices closed and events cancelled.

With the disappearance of the Nicollet market comes oppportunity to use the space for other activities during the summer, said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the Minneapolis Downtown Council and the Downtown Improvement District.

"This is really an opportunity to think about what are those moments that can help to draw people back to downtown, and what are the types of activities that can happen along Nicollet?" Wong said.

By mid-May, the Minneapolis Downtown Council plans to announce new activations for Nicollet Mall, which will likely focus on helping people connect during the middle of the work week when more people are downtown, Wong said. Activities would likely take advantage of work breaks during lunchtime or happy hour.

According to the downtown council, the amount of workers back in the office weekly in some sort of capacity has continued to grow since 2021, with employee building occupancy in downtown Minneapolis at about 64% in January of this year compared to 56% in 2022.

Downtown Minneapolis residents will still have several farmers market options this season. They can visit the Minneapolis Farmers Market near Target Field and the Mill City Farmers Market near the Guthrie theater. There are also two new markets. One at The Commons park near U.S. Bank Stadium, which will feature vendors from Minneapolis Black Market, and the second near Water Works at Mill Ruins park, which will give priority to Indigenous vendors.