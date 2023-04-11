Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Walkin' Dog has been a lunch-stop destination for 31 years. Workers in downtown Minneapolis took a midday break to grab what many touted as the best dogs in the city and catch a quick chat with the man behind them, Dave Magnuson: the "Sole Proprietor and Grand Poobah of the Weenie World." On Sunday, Magnuson shared on social media that the stand would close.

"Due to the renovation of the Northstar food court, and also a family decision, we have decided to close Walkin' Dog on April 21st," the post said. "Northstar management had offered us a space in the new food court when it reopens in about a year, but after much thought, we declined their gracious offer to return."

Magnuson's stand was the last one standing in what had once been a small but robust lower-level food court, where diners could grab a table and an affordable lunch from the quick-serve businesses. On a recent walk-through, it appeared Walkin' Dog was the only business still operating — and still serving a steady stream of hungry fans.

"We wish to thank you for your patronage, conversation, encouragement, and mostly, your friendship in the last 31+ years," Magnuson said. Walkin' Dog will continue to operate weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. until its final day.

Seasonal restaurant openings a sure sign of spring

Sea Salt, the beloved seafood stand at Minnehaha Falls, announced that since this week's forecast calls for "sunny ... with a chance of tacos," they will open for the season on Friday (4825 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., seasaltmpls.com).

Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson are reopening their road trip-worthy Chef Shack Bay City restaurant onFriday, too. To kick off its 11th season, Chef Shack will serve a Baan Sabaii weekend tasting menu, a multicourse tour through Indochina inspired by the chefs' travels. Reservations are live on Tock (6379 Main St., Bay City, Wis., chefshackbaycity.com).

You can also find the Chef Shack food truck, one of the first chef-owned and -operated food trucks in Minneapolis, and their iconic mini-doughnuts at Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis on Saturdays.

Kruse Markit opens in Kingfield

There's a new market and cafe in the neighborhood. Kruse Markit (4237 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., krusemarkit.com) is an adorable space stocked with retail goodies and a menu that ranges from breakfast bowls and fresh pastries to sandwiches, salads and charcuterie boards (plus beer, wine and coffee) as well as grab-and-go offerings.

The market was founded by Heidi Stark, who was looking for what she calls "that cool modern curated grocery I've had the chance to find in other cities." As a part of the Great Resignation, she decided to create the space herself, along with a collection of "other cool folks." Chef Sarah Lee, who has worked at Wise Acre Eatery, the Lynhall and Surly, among others, is running the kitchen along with consulting chef Beth Fisher, who rose to prominence as the chef at Wise Acre before she and partner Caroline Glawe left in 2016.

Speaking of Glawe, she's also on board, lending her hospitality and extensive wine know-how to the project. Rounding out the team is retail expert Kai Baukol.

Kruse Markit is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.-Tue. and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wed.-Sat.

Fresh vegetarian burgers are now being served in Northeast

ALT BuRGEr, the new no-meat restaurant in Northeast, is now open (337 13th Av. NE., Mpls., altburgermpls.com). Longtime industry pro Martina Priadka and fellow Dakota alum chef Derik Moran have long been percolating on ideas for a neighborhood restaurant that skips the meat (although there's plenty of cheese, butter and eggs). The stars of the menu are housemade vegetarian burgers that utilize ancient grains and spices to create smashed-style burgers. There also are several enticing dishes for vegans.

"We're like a regular restaurant, but without the meaty mains," Priadka said during a recent media preview. It's counter service and the prices are all inclusive, meaning there's no tipping or service fees happening here.

Located in the former Sheridan Room/Modern Cafe space, there is a full bar. Look for punchy flavored classics like a mezcal negroni and a rye Old Fashioned, plus a few wines from the Libation Project and select craft beers.

Music fans will be thrilled to see the turntable spinning vintage Stooges and a couple of nods to the old Nick & Eddy restaurant, where Moran and some of the staff worked back in the day. Plus, the building is owned by the people who have the 331 Club next door. ALT BuRGEr will serve food at that bar/music venue, too — something that's been missing since the pandemic.