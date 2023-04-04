At a time when more workers are returning to their downtown offices, AT&T's employees are moving out of its namesake tower in downtown Minneapolis.

The telecommunications company said it's moving all operations currently done in the 34-story building at 901 Marquette Ave. to a facility about 10 miles south in Bloomington.

"The move will be complete by the end of August, allowing us to use our office space more effectively," said Clay Owen, director of public relations for the company. "It's important to note that these jobs will remain in the greater Minneapolis area, and we remain committed to Minnesota."

Owen declined to say how many people this move would affect. Shari Wojtowicz, president of the Communications Workers of America Minnesota state council, said the decision will impact at least 260 workers in the building, mostly teleconference specialists and collections workers who have been in the office since late last year.

She said that figure doesn't include non-union members, including many who might still be remote or coming into the office periodically.

Twin Cities-based Ryan Companies built the tower and now manages it. Jami Klausen, Ryan's general manager of the tower, said as AT&T prepares to relocate later this year, discussions are just beginning on what the new name of the tower will be.

"AT&T Tower is one of the iconic fixtures of the Minneapolis skyline, and we look forward to starting a new chapter," Klausen said. "AT&T has been a valued, longstanding tenant, and we wish them the very best."

The news, which Axios first reported, comes as many other workers are slowly returning to downtown for work. Persistently high office vacancy rates have dogged the area since the beginning of the pandemic.

AT & T has been an anchor tenant in the building since its inception in 1990. The tower — clad in glass that reflects its neighbors, including the Foshay Tower — is a distinct presence on the downtown skyline because the crown of the tower appears to unfurl like a blooming flower.

Throughout the years, the company has slowly shrunken its space within the building and now occupies only about 95,000 square feet on five lower floors, according to Cushman Wakefield.

"This is an understandable decision," said Tom Tracy, executive director at Cushman Wakefield. "Just like everybody else, they're doing more with less and are consolidating."

Tracy said while leasing velocity downtown remains light, the major tenants, including law firms and financial services companies, are doubling down on their commitment to downtown.

"While they may be right-sizing or moving to different spaces because of the way they're doing business, they are generally saying, 'We are going to stay downtown.'"