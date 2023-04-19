Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Steve Cramer, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, announced plans to retire in December after a decade leading the business association.

He's departing at a pivotal moment for the organization, which advocates for downtown businesses, vitality and economic interests. Minneapolis, like many other major cities, is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic that emptied many offices, stores and hotels in the central business district.

"I'm confident the path we are on will lead to renewed vibrancy after the historic disruptions of the last three years," Cramer said in a statement.

Cramer also serves as CEO of Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District, a beautification and safety nonprofit.

Cramer was elected to the Minneapolis City Council in 1983, serving 10 years. He mounted an unsuccessful bid to be mayor in 1993.

He also served as director of the Hennepin County Department of Housing, Community Works and Transit, executive director of the Minneapolis Community Development Agency and past chair of the Minnesota Ballpark Authority.

Before joining the Downtown Council, Cramer served for a decade as president of Minneapolis-based affordable housing nonprofit Project in Pride for Living.