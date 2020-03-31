Best trash-talker?

Who would you pay to see play?

Funniest in the league?

The NHLPA Player Poll answered that and more after surveying more than 600 players on a variety of topics, including on-ice skills, arenas and teams.

Connor McDavid (Edmonton) was named the best forward, receiving 68.35 percent of the votes. Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (37.88 percent) was voted best defenseman, and Carey Price (Montreal) was deemed best goalie at 41.55 percent.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby was recognized as the one player you’d want on your team if you needed to win one game (44.03 percent) and as the most complete player (45.56 percent).

Brad Marchand (Boston) was crowned the best – and worst – trash-talker in the NHL, and 31.83 percent said they’d pay to see Wayne Gretzky play.

A whopping 73 percent of players were in favor of relaxing game-day dress code, and Florida’s Keith Yandle was tabbed the funniest in the NHL. Best nickname went to Montreal’s Tomas “Tuna” Tatar.

Joe Pavelski (Dallas) was identified as the best golfer, the Blackhawks won best jersey and Bell Centre in Montreal was determined to have the best ice.

Gritty (Philadelphia) was the runaway winner for best mascot.

