NFC North Week 13 picks: Three division teams on display in Thanksgiving games

In Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff is making a case for not being completely dismissed as an MVP candidate because of the five picks he threw is a win over the Texans. Goff has seven passer ratings of 109.3 or better in 11 games. Three of those are above 153.7, including one perfect 158.3 outing at Jacksonville in Week 11, when all he did was complete 24 of 29 passes (82.8%) for 412 yards, four TDs and no picks. Goff has 39 career 300-yard games. Another one against the Bears on Thanksgiving would make him the fifth player with at least 40 300 yards passing in his first nine seasons. The others: Patrick Mahomes (46 in Year 8), Matt Ryan (41) and Hall of Famers Dan Marino (41) and Peyton Manning (40).