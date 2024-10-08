New Standards and Jayhawks announce December hometown gigs, with new twists

The Jayhawks aren’t keeping it a secret who’s going to join them at their two hometown December gigs this year: Fellow early ’90s Americana pop-rock darling and longtime pal Matthew Sweet is coming up from Omaha to open both shows, which are scheduled Dec. 20 and 21 at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. Prior installments of these home-for-the-holidays gigs — which date back to the early ’90s, when the band spent the rest of the year on the road — have taken place at the Palace Theatre and First Avenue in recent years.