The Dakota County library under construction in South St. Paul will be called "Kaposia" — a reference to the Mdewakanton Dakota and their seasonal village on the banks of the Mississippi River near current-day St. Paul and South St. Paul.

The county announced the name on June 22, just as South St. Paul's Kaposia Days was getting started.

Dakota County staff try to choose names for libraries that "will resonate with the community" and "offer a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors," a county news release said.

County staff consulted tribal historic preservation officers from several Indigenous communities, who supported the name.

Kaposia Library is expected to open in early 2024, and will be the 10th library branch in the Dakota County system.

The new library at the corner of Marie and Seventh avenues will replace the previous library near City Hall, four blocks away.