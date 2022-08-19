O say can you design a better flag for Minnesota or Hennepin County? A good flag should be simple, memorable and say something at a glance about the place it represents. Submit your design ideas below. We'll share them and — if they're truly spectacular — columnist and Betsy Ross wannabe Jennifer Brooks will stitch your design into reality.
