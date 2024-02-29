Minnesota lawmakers will get an updated economic forecast Thursday that could shift the tone of the legislative session.

The November forecast showed a $2.4 billion budget surplus, but the following two-year budget projected an imbalance of nearly the same size. For weeks since the session convened, top Democratic legislative leaders have been preaching fiscal caution to avoid a deficit in the next state budget.

Revenues have come in higher than projected over the past several months, which could give the DFL majority more cushion to consider spending proposals this year. Little change in the forecast could mean more caution ahead.

Minnesota also has about $2.85 billion in its rainy day fund.

The main job for lawmakers this year is passing a package of construction projects in a bonding bill, but individual DFL lawmakers have already pitched hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending on things such as child care and schools.

State budget officials will release the updated economic forecast at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.















