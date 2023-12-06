Minnesota lawmakers will find out Wednesday whether they will once again have extra money to spend or save when they reconvene at the State Capitol in February.

Any surplus announced Wednesday is expected to be much smaller than the $17.5 billion budget surplus the DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature used up earlier this year on a sweeping list of progressive priorities and the largest budget in state history.

An economic forecast from earlier this year predicted a surplus of nearly $1.6 billion for this two-year state budget cycle that began in July. A remaining balance of $820 million from the end of the last two-year budget cycle will be tacked onto any surplus projected for the current budget.

State lawmakers are heading into an even-year legislative session that typically revolves around funding construction projects.

DFL legislative leaders told the Star Tribune in October that passing a bonding bill to pay for infrastructure projects will be the main priority, but any surplus could also help fund other priorities such as child care affordability or investments in pensions.

Top Republicans countered that any extra cash should be used on tax cuts instead of new spending, especially after Democrats hiked some taxes earlier this year.

