Minnesota legislators and advocates have spent months devising plans to spend the state's staggering $17.6 billion estimated budget surplus. On Monday, they will find out whether that record-breaking figure has changed.

Budget officials will provide an update on state finances, offering a new surplus estimate and a long-range look at national and local economic trends. With state revenue continuing to exceed predictions last month, the massive forecast appears unlikely to shrink.

But for the first time in two decades, the estimate will account for inflation in spending.

Some legislators and experts have long criticized a 2002 decision to remove inflation from spending projections but include it in revenue estimates, calling it a gimmick to make the state's financial picture appear stronger.

Inflation in the cost of government services could amount to $1.5 billion in the next two-year budget and $3.3 billion the following two years, according to a state estimate from a few months ago. Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, pushed for the recent change to factor inflation into the budget forecast. He likened it to having the best possible prediction for a snowstorm.

"We want the weather forecast to be as accurate as possible so that we can make good decisions about our response to the bad weather that we are likely to face," Marty said.

Marty said the $17.6 billion surplus predicted in November could go up or down slightly, but he doesn't expect "radical change either way."

Laws already enacted during this year's fast-moving legislative session also will impact the forecast, most notably the measure to align some state and federal tax laws that is expected to cost the state about $104 million in the next budget.

National inflation continues to rise, with a U.S. Commerce Department report Friday showing consumer prices jumping from December to January. That could lead to continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, potentially exacerbating concerns of a recession.

Minnesota receives economic forecasts twice a year. The February forecast, which comes in the middle of the legislative session, could prompt DFL Gov. Tim Walz to adjust his budget plan and will help legislators shape their spending and revenue goals for the next two years.

Walz proposed a $65 billion budget in January that contains significant increases to education spending and tax breaks. He is also aiming to use the surplus for one-time expenses, including sending checks to some Minnesotans and providing an influx of cash to jumpstart a paid family and medical leave program.

The governor and DFL-controlled House and Senate will work together to try to finalize the next budget before the Legislature adjourns in May. Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers have repeatedly pushed for the surplus to be used for tax breaks.

Union and progressive advocacy group leaders held a news conference Friday ahead of the forecast to press lawmakers to spend more on schools, health care, transportation, child care and paid leave.

They said the state should not give tax breaks to corporations or wealthy residents and opposed an across-the-board elimination of Social Security taxes, an idea that has divided Democrats at the Capitol.

"This is the year to fix the shortages, expand the policies that work and provide every Minnesota student a world-class education in a school that's safe, welcoming and effective for everyone," Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said.