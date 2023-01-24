More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and some seniors would see lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget plan.

The governor on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years. It draws on an estimated record-breaking surplus of $17.5 billion to boost cash for schools, housing and paid worker leave and give tax breaks to Minnesotans.

"I'm excited about this budget," Walz said during a Tuesday news conference. "I think it builds on a long tradition of progressive taxation and investments in things that matter."

Walz's budget is the starting point for negotiations with legislators. With Democrats in full control of state government, this year's budget battles are likely to feature more nuanced disagreements than fundamental differences.

One looming clash is whether Minnesota should provide checks to residents. Walz has been calling for the payments for a year, but DFL legislators have not embraced the idea.

On Tuesday, Walz suggested single tax filers who make less than $75,000 should receive $1,000 through an advanced income tax credit, and couples earning less than $150,000 should get $2,000. Families could also receive $200 for each dependent, up to three kids. It is a slimmed-down version of his past proposal, where Minnesotans with a wider range of incomes would have qualified for the cash.

"People can make good decisions for themselves and a portion of this surplus needs to get back in their hands," Walz said Tuesday. He added the checks would not be taxable.

Lawmakers have also offered differing visions for Social Security tax cuts. Republicans have long pressed for a complete elimination of the state's tax on the benefits. But some Democrats worry about the resulting $1.3 billion loss of state income over next two years, a figure that would increase in the following two-year budget. Under Walz's plan, around 350,000 households would see a reduction in their Social Security taxes.

Minnesota would add an Office of Cannabis Management to handle regulations for recreational marijuana, hemp-derived products and medical cannabis under Walz's plan. He also recommended grants to help people break into the legal cannabis market, more funding to treat and prevent substance use disorders and expungement of non-violent marijuana offenses.

"It is past time to safely legalize adult cannabis use," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. "Prohibition doesn't work."

On Tuesday, Walz also proposed increased spending on local government and county program aid and cash to purchase up to 30 electric buses.

The full budget presentation is the culmination of a weeklong rollout by the Walz administration. The governor has been highlighting aspects of the budget with events at a school, business and fire department.

Some of the other biggest items in Walz's two-year spending plan include more money for education, housing and a new paid leave program. The governor wants to automatically increase future education funding to meet inflation and boost spending for special education, English language learning and free student meals.

He proposed more than $950 million for housing needs, from downpayment assistance to homelessness prevention to preserving affordable housing. But while DFL legislators proposed $3.4 billion over the next two years for rent vouchers, Walz set aside just $10 million for rent assistance.

His paid family and medical leave program is estimated to cost around $670 million to start up, and would later be funded through a payroll deduction that his administration said would fall on both employers and employees.

And in addition to the one-time payments and Social Security tax reductions, Walz previously debuted plans for tax credits for families with children.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.