Minnesota lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on Monday for a legislative session that is expected to be much quieter and fiscally restrained than last year's.

Democrats who control the state House and Senate have said they will focus on passing a bonding bill to fund construction projects across the state, and on fine-tuning several of the bills they passed last year. Legislators have less money to spend this go-around with a projected $2.4 billion surplus forecasted to dissipate in the coming years.

On the policy front, Democrats say they'll discuss the legalization of sports betting, gun storage restrictions and whether to allow terminally ill Minnesotans to use medication to end their lives. They also will reconsider whether school resource officers can use prone restraints on students and whether to place an equal rights constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot.

In the minority in both chambers, Republicans say they will continue to remind Minnesotans how Democrats spent the state's $17.6 billion surplus last year. All Minnesota House seats will be on the ballot this November, giving Republicans a chance to end the DFL's trifecta control of state government.

Both the House and Senate will gavel into session at noon on Monday.

