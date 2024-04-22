A Minnesota state senator was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Detroit Lakes early Monday morning.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, a first-term Democrat from Woodbury, was booked into the Becker County Jail. The roster indicates she was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary.

A woman living in the 700 block of Granger Road called police at 4:45 a.m. to report an active burglary at her home, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said. Officers responded to the scene and arrested the 49-year-old Mitchell, he said.

DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell was booked into the Becker County Jail early Monday.

The Becker County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges. Further details weren't available as of early Monday afternoon. An attempt to reach Mitchell directly was not successful.

Mitchell is a former Twin Cities meteorologist and Air Force veteran.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Senate DFL Caucus said it "is aware of the situation and has no comment pending further information."

GOP Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement that he was shocked by the news of Mitchell's arrest.

"The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature," Johnson said.