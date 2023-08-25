David Best started his new job at St. Cloud-based grocery chain Coborn's Inc. just Monday but already knows the stores are community pillars and sometimes the only grocer in town.

In fact, a customer spotted Best during a store tour earlier this week and introduced him to her favorite checkout clerk, someone who she told him always brightens her day.

"I just love food retail because it touches everyone's lives," Best said. "Everyone has to eat."

Best will officially assume the role of Coborn's president and chief operating officer upon current head Dave Meyer's retirement at year-end. A former General Mills and Target executive, Best points to Coborn's recent acquisition of Sullivan's Foods stores in Illinois as an example of future growth that he'd like to emulate. He's also interested in holding more store events for communities.

"We're excited to bring opportunities into the Coborn's family," said Best, also a member of the company's board of directors. "We continue to see opportunities for new stores and also to grow sales in our existing stores."

Previously, Best served as the head of omnichannel for North America at Golden Valley-based General Mills. There, he led an extensive transformation of the e-commerce business with more than $1 billion in growth and improved profitability.

Prior to General Mills, Best spent 19 years at Minneapolis-based Target holding positions in merchandising, supply chain and business development. He earned an economics degree from Carleton College and a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

"The unparalleled experience that David brings to Coborn's will have a notable impact on our organization," Coborn's Chairman and Chief Executive Chris Coborn said in a news release. "I look forward to working with him and the things we'll accomplish to enhance our guests' shopping experience, company growth and ... serving the communities where we operate."

Coborn described Meyer, who will retire Dec. 31, as "an instrumental force and leader that has brought Coborn's, Inc. to the next level."

Meyer joined Coborn's in 1985 as an evening shift manager in Mason City, Iowa, and worked in a variety of positions climbing the ladder to president and chief operating officer, his role since January 2021. Following his retirement, he will be a member of Coborn's board of directors.

Coborn's, Inc. is a 102-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn's, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher's, Tadych's Marketplace Foods and Sullivan's Foods banners.

Coborn's also operates fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations. To support its more than 135 various retail business units, Coborn's operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center.