"Succession" aired its finale more than seven months ago and we're still having a tough time saying goodbye. The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, airing at 7 p.m. Monday on Fox, offers closure.

If the Golden Globes are any indication, the cast and creators of the HBO series should have plenty of opportunities to thank fans in a flurry of acceptance speeches during the ceremony, delayed from last September because of labor disputes.

I've got no gripe with the Roy family taking a few more bows. But I'm hoping for some upsets that acknowledge other great TV from 2023. Key races:

Outstanding drama

Nominees: "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us," "Succession," "The White Lotus," "Yellowjackets"

Who will and should win: "Succession" is a no-brainer — although I'd have been cheering for "The Diplomat" if it had made the cut.

Outstanding comedy

Nominees: "Abbott Elementary," "Barry," "The Bear," "Jury Duty," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Only Murders in the Building," "Ted Lasso," "Wednesday."

Who will win: "Barry," "Maisel" and "Lasso" have all had their moments in the sun. It's time for "The Bear" to roar.

Who should win: "Maisel" deserves the same kind of fond farewell that "Succession" is going to get.

Comedy, lead actress

Nominees: Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"; Rachel Brosnahan, "Maisel"; Quinta Brunson, "Abbott"; Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"; Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday."

Who will win: Brunson, who already has a writing Emmy, adds to her collection.

Who should win: Lyonne's spin on Lt. Columbo was genius.

Comedy, lead actor

Nominees: Bill Hader, "Barry"; Jason Segel, "Shrinking"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Sudeikis, "Lasso"; Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear."

Who will win: Don't bet against "The Bear."

Who should win: Segel portrayed the anti-Ted Lasso, the latest in an impressive string of TV roles.

Drama, lead actress

Nominees: Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"; Elisabeth Moss, "Handmaid's Tale"; Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"; Bella Ramsey, "Last of Us"; Keri Russell, "Diplomat"; Sarah Snook, "Succession."

Who will win: In a show overflowing with great performances, Snook stood out.

Who should win: Russell never won for "The Americans"; too bad she'll get overlooked again.

Drama, lead actor

Nominees: Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"; Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Pedro Pascal, "Last of Us"; Jeremy Strong, "Succession."

Who will and should win: "Succession" fans will spread the voting around, but Culkin should still have enough support to triumph.

Limited series

Nominees: "Beef," "Dahmer," "Daisy Jones & the Six," "Fleishman Is in Trouble," "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Who should and will win: In a particularly lean year, "Beef" had the most substance.

Limited series, actor

Nominees: Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"; Evan Peters, "Dahmer"; Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"; Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"; Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"; Steven Yeun, "Beef."

Who should and will win: The night's toughest race to call. The edge goes to Yeun.

Limited series, actress

Nominees: Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman"; Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"; Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"; Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"; Riley Keough, "Daisy"; Ali Wong, "Beef."

Who will win: Wong.

Who should win: Chastain's take on Tammy Wynette blew me away.

Variety Talk

Nominees: "Daily Show With Trevor Noah," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "The Problem With Jon Stewart."

Who will win: Perennial favorite "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" has moved to a new category, giving Colbert a shot at returning to the winner's circle.

Who should win: Meyers and his top-notch writing staff, if only for pulling off "A Closer Look" three times a week.