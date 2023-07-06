Naz Reid agreed to his new three-year, $42 million deal with the Timberwolves about five days before free agency — even when other more lucrative offers might have been out there from teams like San Antonio and Cleveland, a source said.

Why would Reid leave the money and maybe greater opportunity on the table to come back and play alongside — but still behind — Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert?

He said there was value only the Wolves could provide.

"Ultimately it's where I wanted to be," Reid said. "I started my career here. I wanted to continue my career here. I've gotten better each and every year here as well, so, I mean, it only made sense. I didn't want to go anywhere else and continue my journey, as far as I've gone. I've felt all my teammates and coaches and everybody has been great to me."

To underscore the journey Reid has been on over the past four years, he held his news conference to announce his new contract at the Southside Boys and Girls Club in Minneapolis. The first news conference Reid had with the Wolves was at a Boys and Girls Club in St. Paul, and he said he wanted his career to be an example for the children who were present Wednesday.

"Hard work, dedication, no matter what job or profession you're in, just go out and give it your all and everything that you have into it," Reid said.

That is one reason President Tim Connelly wanted to keep Reid. If there has been a connective thread to the moves Connelly has made since become team president, he has tried to bring in or keep players who have been valuable locker room presences and who are good teammates. Reid, especially in his friendships with players like Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, fits what Connelly is seeking.

"He's just a wonderful guy and he's selfless," Connelly said. "He had opportunities elsewhere, but I think it's his connectivity to coach and the team and how his teammates love him. I can't tell you how many times throughout this process his teammates were calling and saying, 'Let's get Naz done.'

"You can't control makes or misses and wins and losses, but you can control the type of people you have in the building."

The question for Reid next season is going to be just how much he will play behind Towns and Gobert, just as it was before last season. But when Towns was out because of a calf injury, Reid forced himself into the rotation and never left it.

In the eight games Reid played before he suffered a season-ending left wrist fracture, he averaged 18.1 points in 21.7 minutes per game.

That kind of usage will be a blueprint for how coach Chris Finch will deploy Reid. Finch said there could be situations where Reid, Towns and Gobert would play together.

"Going into the last season, we were real honest with Naz, with the acquisition of Rudy, how that impacted him," Finch said. "And he never let it bother him. He always found a way to come out, no matter what his role was. His role changed multiple times during the season, but he just kept his head down, stayed confident in himself, stayed ready, and from the get-go, he was really important for us."

Reid's signing means the Wolves will still have depth should they pivot and trade Towns or Gobert following the season amid a looming luxury-tax crunch. The Wolves are high on Reid's potential, and they feel he can still improve his rebounding and defense.

"I'm going to go out there and fight and do what I do best no matter who is in front of me," Reid said. "No matter the position I'm presented with."