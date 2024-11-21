Lidia Bastianich celebrates Minnesota changemakers in new TV special

Black Elk: Because our food access was taken from us, our education was taken from us. We were able to hold onto some pieces. We still have stories about plants and medicine. It’s really important to us to highlight the amazing food cultures that are around the Indigenous lands. We’re talking about the foods that have been here long before Europeans stepped foot on these continents. Thinking about the food systems, there’s immense diversity. No matter if you’re at the bottom of Mexico or the top of Alaska, there’s so much to talk about. We’re using food as a language to get people curious.