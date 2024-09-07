Nancy Olkon, first woman chair of Hennepin County Board, dies at 82

Olkon was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1978 and, despite a serious diagnosis, survived her initial bout of illness. She was diagnosed with the cancer a second time in the 1990s and beat it again before a third diagnosis in 2012. Treatment of the cancer a third time was successful but left her immunocompromised, and it was during this period that she was bitten by a mosquito carrying the West Nile virus. She nearly died — her rabbi began making preparations for her death, according to Ellis — but Olkon survived despite suffering extensive brain injury and partial paralysis.