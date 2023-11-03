The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association (MNVBCA) has revealed its five finalists for the 2023 Ms. Baden Volleyball award.

The award, sponsored by Baden, maker of volleyball and other athletic equipment, honors the MNVBCA's choice as the top senior volleyball player in Minnesota, based on her full high school career.

The five finalists:

Ava Carlson, Cloquet, outside hitter

Audrey Kocon, Mounds View, right-side hitter/setter

Braya LaPlant, Grand Rapids, setter

Olivia Swenson, Wayzata, outside hitter

Stella Swenson, Wayzata, setter

The 2022 winner was outside hitter Sydney Schnichels of Willmar, now a freshman for the University of Minnesota. The Swensons, twin sisters, are committed to the Gophers.

The winner will be announced Tuesday at the volleyball State Tournament Banquet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at RiverCentre in St. Paul.