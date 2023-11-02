Wayzata earned the chance to play for a fourth straight volleyball state title, defeating rival Champlin Park in straight sets for the Class 4A, Section 5 championship Wednesday night at Osseo High School.

Wayzata remains undefeated, improving to 31-0. They won in dominating fashion Wednesday, 25-14, 25-12, 25-10, in a match many expected to be much closer. Wayzata is ranked first in Class 4A, Champlin Park third.