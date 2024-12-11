A man is looking at several years in prison now that he has admitted that he fatally shot his former girlfriend’s boyfriend during an argument outside a Minneapolis tobacco store more than three years ago.
Man admits fatally shooting his ex’s boyfriend while arguing outside Twin Cities tobacco shop
A plea agreement calls for a 40-year sentence.
Myshun S.C. Logan, 38, of Minneapolis, agreed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to plead guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Roland C. Hopewell, 36, in the 2700 block of Minnehaha Avenue S.
The plea agreement calls for Logan to receive a 40-year sentence. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Logan is expected to serve the first 26⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Logan is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers called to GM Tobacco saw Hopewell on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to HCMC, where he was declared dead less than an hour later.
The woman said that she, her baby and Hopewell were leaving the shop when Logan pulled up in his car and started arguing with them. Logan exited his car and shot Hopewell at close range before driving off.
She told investigators that Logan assaulted Hopewell two weeks earlier and threatened to kill them both.
Logan is the father of the baby, and the woman said she was pregnant with Hopewell’s child at the time.
