Minneapolis

Man admits fatally shooting his ex’s boyfriend while arguing outside Twin Cities tobacco shop

A plea agreement calls for a 40-year sentence.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 11, 2024 at 6:58PM
Hennepin County Government Center (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man is looking at several years in prison now that he has admitted that he fatally shot his former girlfriend’s boyfriend during an argument outside a Minneapolis tobacco store more than three years ago.

Myshun S.C. Logan, 38, of Minneapolis, agreed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to plead guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Roland C. Hopewell, 36, in the 2700 block of Minnehaha Avenue S.

The plea agreement calls for Logan to receive a 40-year sentence. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Logan is expected to serve the first 26⅓ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Logan is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers called to GM Tobacco saw Hopewell on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to HCMC, where he was declared dead less than an hour later.

The woman said that she, her baby and Hopewell were leaving the shop when Logan pulled up in his car and started arguing with them. Logan exited his car and shot Hopewell at close range before driving off.

She told investigators that Logan assaulted Hopewell two weeks earlier and threatened to kill them both.

Logan is the father of the baby, and the woman said she was pregnant with Hopewell’s child at the time.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Nation

3 Minnesotans are among 39 granted pardons from President Joe Biden

card image

Another roughly 1,500 had their sentences commuted.

Food & Culture

Can Minneapolis become the ‘most beautiful Christmas city in America’ again?

1964: Christmas lights and decorations along Nicollet Ave. (Jack Gillis, Star Tribune) ORG XMIT: MIN2017012703320119

Business

FBI searching autism centers in Minneapolis, St. Cloud after finding ‘substantial evidence’ of health care fraud

card image