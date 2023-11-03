After a week when the biggest-class teams played apart from the others, the high school football playoffs are all together again this week for a packed Friday night. It's the second round of the 32-team Class 6A tournament, and section finals in the other six classes will be played all over the state.

All classes will have state quarterfinals starting Thursday next week, when they'll be playing for spots in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Those games begin Nov. 16 and lead to the seven Prep Bowl games Nov. 24-25.

It's no time of year for Star Tribune reporters Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque to slow down in their annual competition of predicting winners. They're looking at six Friday games, and they're caught up in a tight race. Jim is 27-9 on his picks this season, one game better than David's 26-10.

Their picks and their analysis:

CLASS 6A, second round

Edina Hornets (6-3) at Maple Grove Crimson (7-2), 7 p.m.

Jim says: This one seems ripe for an upset. Maple Grove has withstood the injury loss of superb multipurpose back Charles Langama two weeks ago, using a running back-by-committee approach, but Edina's balanced attack and physical play up front are a whole new challenge. And the Hornets are rolling, winners of five straight. The pick: Edina 28, Maple Grove 26

David says: The Maple Grove running back committee Jim speaks of is co-chaired by Ryder Skanson and Dylan Vokal, both of whom rushed for more than 100 yards last week. And Edina will struggle to make the leap from recent games against Hopkins and Farmington (teams with a combined three victories this season) to the defending Class 6A state champs. The pick: Maple Grove 24, Edina 14

Shakopee Sabers (6-3) at Lakeville South Cougars (8-1), 7 p.m.

Jim says: The bitter taste left over since a last-second loss to Rosemount in Week 6 is clearly still on tongues and minds at Lakeville South, which has played with a belligerent attitude since, rolling up 156 points in three games. Shakopee has the ability to play with anyone but lacks the firepower of Lakeville South. The pick: Lakeville South 36, Shakopee 20.

David says: Shakopee coach Ray Betton's preferred formation, the spread triple option from the pistol or shotgun, isn't built for comebacks. If the Sabers can contain South's Power-T and minimize the damage, they can engineer the upset. That didn't happen the past three times the teams met. The pick: Lakeville South 31, Shakopee 21.

East Ridge Raptors (3-6) at Minnetonka Skippers (7-2), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Best not put too much stock in the records. East Ridge's season went south because of a porous defense, but the Raptors still boast one of the metro's top passing quarterbacks in Tanner Zolnosky, who also ran for 179 yards in their past two games. That gives Minnetonka's stout defense more to worry about. On offense, the Skippers have softened the midseason loss of their own standout QB, Milos Spasojevic, emphasizing getting the ball in the hands of their playmakers. The pick: Minnetonka 30, East Ridge 27.

David says: Credit to East Ridge for getting to this round. But the run ends here. Minnetonka is too tested and too tough. The Skippers can contain Zolnosky and limit the Raptors attack. Meanwhile, expect running back Lucas Knox to run Minnetonka to victory. The pick: Minnetonka 28, East Ridge 14.

Prior Lake Lakers (5-4) at Centennial Cougars (8-1), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Prior Lake is riding a four-game winning streak and the high of finally winning on the road in the postseason. Can the Lakers make it two in a row? Tough task. Centennial plays defense like it's holding a grudge. Opponents pay dearly for every yard. And the Cougars offense excels at ball control. Give them the ball and you might not get it back. Not soon, anyway. The pick: Centennial 26, Prior Lake 16

David says: Centennial is peaking at the right time and will push Prior Lake out of its comfort zone with authority. Defensive end Marcus Whiting leads a stout defense. And running back Maverick Harper has rushed for 1,041 yards and 17 touchdowns despite only playing only a half in three games. The pick: Centennial 35, Prior Lake 7

CLASS 5A

Section 2 championship

Mankato West Scarlets (8-1) at Chanhassen Storm (9-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Mankato West has been counting the hours until this game. Chanhassen won the previous meeting between the two and took over the No. 1 spot in the Class 5A rankings. West quarterback Bart McAninch is a hard-nosed, gritty leader, a talented passer who doesn't mind getting his uniform dirty. You can bet the Scarlets have a plan to stop the Storm's amazing Maxwell Woods, but planning and doing are different things. The pick: Chanhassen 24, Mankato West 21

David says: The eyes of the football world will be on Chanhassen and this meeting of deserving state tournament participants. Unfortunately, only one gets through. Jim highlighted the biggest names on each team. Let's give the Storm's "supporting cast" some love: the explosive Daxton Bush at receiver and solid center Peter Hiebert anchoring the offensive line. The pick: Chanhassen 21, Mankato West 20

Section 3 championship

Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars (8-1) at St. Thomas Academy Cadets (7-2), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Jefferson has already won as many games this season as in its previous five seasons combined. The Jaguars haven't been above .500 this late in the season since their last state tournament trip in 2014. St. Thomas Academy is accustomed to postseason success and is seeking its fifth straight tournament berth (no state tournament was held in 2020). I always lean into experience. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 42, Bloomington Jefferson 24

David says: Bloomington Jefferson quarterback Tyson Schultz is a load to bring down and receiver Daniel King might be the best player on a given field. But the Jaguars will become the second resurgent program in as many weeks to find out the Cadets play at a different level in the postseason. Just ask Two Rivers, last week's victim. A jackhammer offensive line and running back Savion Hart make St. Thomas Academy too tough. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 35, Bloomington Jefferson 14

