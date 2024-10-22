Movie Review: ‘Memoir of a Snail,' a stop-motion charmer, examines the shells we build around us

Grace is sent to Canberra, a city so boring and safe that people drive cars with helmets on. And Gilbert is sent to a farm, with a cruel family of evangelists. The two exchange letters and pray they'll meet again. Grace's parents are swingers (this is the '70s), and they end up leaving her for a nudist colony. Her only companions are her snails, which she loves, just like her mother did — both the live and ornamental versions.