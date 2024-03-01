St. Michael-Albertville got the redemption it sought Thursday, when it defeated Mounds View 47-10 in the Class 3A team competition of the wrestling state championship at Xcel Energy Center.

The Knights won nine of the first 10 bouts in the championship match. That ran parallel with last year's state final, when St. Michael-Albertville pulled well ahead of Hastings before Hastings rallied with five wins in a row and took the state championship.

St. Michael-Albertville went through Willmar 42-14 in the first round Thursday and defeated Shakopee 45-14 in the semis. Mounds View defeated Forest Lake 43-18 in the first round, then took out Albert Lea 39-20 in the semifinals.

Mounds View had also arrived at state planning to make a point. Mounds View qualified for the first time since 2007, this year finally overcoming Stillwater in the Section 4 final. Stillwater had been the section's representative for seven years in a row. Last year that happened especially painfully for the Mustangs, who were undefeated, 31-0, until losing in the section final.

The Mustangs were undefeated again, 29-0, before the loss Thursday. They stand 60-2 over the past two seasons.

The Mustangs defeated Stillwater during the regular season, too, 39-21 in late January. The next set of rankings by The Guillotine showed Mounds View No. 1 in Class 3A, and that has remained true since.

Mounds View made quite the regular season of it. The Mustangs won the championship at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, overcoming a field that included Stillwater, then Class 3A's top-ranked team, St. Michael-Albertville and Class 2A's No. 1, Simley. Less than a month later Mounds View won the 70-plus-team Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo.



