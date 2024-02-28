Cole Han-Lindemyer of Farmington is the reigning state champion in the 182-pound class and has a solid grasp on the No. 1 ranking at 189 pounds this y
Cole Han-Lindemyer of Farmington is the reigning state champion in the 182-pound class and has a solid grasp on the No. 1 ranking at 189 pounds this year.

Farmington wrestling champ's strategy: Think a good game

February 2
Cole Han-Lindemyer's approach shows in his interest in technique and in his grade-point average.
Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville finished second twice before he won a wrestling state title.

What changed? Wrestler links his Christian baptism to his state title

February 7
STMA's Jed Wester, a Gophers recruit, finished second twice, then won as a junior after he was baptized at 16.
Mound Westonka's Jack Nelson attempted to take down Grand Rapids wrestler Alex Lehman during the 2023 state championships, where he won his third stat

Wrestler headed to Gophers, but first he wants that 4th state title

February 15
Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka had reasons to choose basketball (Mom's suggestion) and hockey (Dad's background). He decided on a different path.
Totino-Grace wrestler Cy Kruse is chasing both individual and team goals: a state record for pins and helping the Eagles to a state title.

Totino-Grace wrestler Kruse aims to turn losses into gains

February 22
The state record for pins and a team state championship are goals for Cy Kruse, and he has already learned his lessons.
To hear Marco Christiansen of Minnetonka tell it, he became a state champion by surprise.

Schooled in humility as a youngster, wrestler is a humble champ now

January 25
Marco Christiansen of Minnetonka, headed to Nebraska for college, still calls his championship day "surreal."
Alex Braun (left) is ranked first in Class 3A at 145 pounds.

Retribution is one driving force for wrestler who last lost nearly two years ago

January 18
Alex Braun, headed to Oklahoma for college, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 145 pounds.
Wayzata High School wrestling coach Eric Swensen grew up in a wrestling environment that promoted unhealthy weight habits. He wants a different experi

Wrestling coaches say suffering to reduce weight is a thing of the past

February 1
Out: Starvation. Dehydration. Weakness. In: Nutrition. Water. Strength. The problem: "We didn't know what we were doing," one high school coach admitted.
January 17
Quin Morgan of Mounds View, left, wrestles Sam Hultmann of Orono at the 2024 Mustang Duals at Mounds View High School in Arden Hills, Minn., on Saturd

The usual crushing loss? Mounds View wrestlers plan an unusual conclusion

The Mustangs, kept out of state annually by Stillwater, are undefeated and determined to stay that way.