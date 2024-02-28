Farmington wrestling champ's strategy: Think a good game
Cole Han-Lindemyer's approach shows in his interest in technique and in his grade-point average.
What changed? Wrestler links his Christian baptism to his state title
STMA's Jed Wester, a Gophers recruit, finished second twice, then won as a junior after he was baptized at 16.
Wrestler headed to Gophers, but first he wants that 4th state title
Jack Nelson of Mound Westonka had reasons to choose basketball (Mom's suggestion) and hockey (Dad's background). He decided on a different path.
Totino-Grace wrestler Kruse aims to turn losses into gains
The state record for pins and a team state championship are goals for Cy Kruse, and he has already learned his lessons.
Schooled in humility as a youngster, wrestler is a humble champ now
Marco Christiansen of Minnetonka, headed to Nebraska for college, still calls his championship day "surreal."
Retribution is one driving force for wrestler who last lost nearly two years ago
Alex Braun, headed to Oklahoma for college, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 145 pounds.
Wrestling coaches say suffering to reduce weight is a thing of the past
Out: Starvation. Dehydration. Weakness. In: Nutrition. Water. Strength. The problem: "We didn't know what we were doing," one high school coach admitted.
High Schools
The usual crushing loss? Mounds View wrestlers plan an unusual conclusion
The Mustangs, kept out of state annually by Stillwater, are undefeated and determined to stay that way.
