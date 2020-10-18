A motorcyclist who crashed north of the Twin Cities has died nearly a week later, authorities said.

Daniel D. Wagner, 44, of Harris, Minn., died Friday at HCMC from injuries suffered on Oct. 9, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. roughly 8 miles east of Cambridge in the 44500 block of Anchor Avenue in Fish Lake Township, the Sheriff’s Office said.