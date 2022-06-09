A motorcyclist crashed on a gravel road east of Mankato shortly after sunset and died, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in Eagle Lake on 211th Street between 598th and 602nd avenues, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Sheriff's Office as Troy J. Tabor, 43, of Eagle Lake. Tabor did not have on a helmet, the Sheriff's Office said.

Passersby saw an unconscious Tabor on the street and called 911, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, Eagle Lake police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, where Tabor was pronounced dead.

Tabor "may have lost control on the gravel road," a Sheriff's Office statement read.