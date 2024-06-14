The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police Wednesday as Michael Warren Ristow, a 39-year-old from Bloomington.

The Minneapolis officers responded to a report of an armed man threatening a person with his gun in south Minneapolis' Longfellow Neighborhood Wednesday night, according to preliminary information from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the state agency investigating the fatal encounter. When the officers found Ristow, he ran away as they tried to place him under arrest. Ristow came up to a fence line and "turned toward the officers with a gun in his hand," according to the BCA. "All three officers fired, striking Ristow."

The medical examiner's report, released Friday afternoon, shows Ristow was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. at HCMC due to "multiple gunshot wounds" sustained at the 3000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

The BCA identified the three officers who shot Ristow as Enoch Langford, Abdirizaq Mumin and Chaz Wilson. All three were placed on leave pending the investigation, per standard protocol when police kill a person in the line of duty.

The BCA says the officers were wearing body cameras, and the footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation. BCA investigators found cartridge casings and two handguns that were later determined to be stolen, according to agency spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.

In a news conference after the fatal encounter, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Ristow's gun appeared to be jammed, but he did not know whether it had been fired.

"I have no reason to think that this is anything other than a justifiable and lawful use of force by police officers," the chief said at the news conference.

Ristow does not appear to have a serious criminal record in Minnesota.

This is the second fatal shooting by police in Minneapolis in the past two weeks. On May 30, Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, 35, ambushed and killed police officer Jamal Mitchell and was subsequently killed during a confrontation on S. Blaisdell Avenue.

-Star Tribune staff writers Paul Walsh and Louis Krauss contributed to this report.








