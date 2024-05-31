An upset and frustrated Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and his department, barely a half-day after officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in a gun battle, provided further details Friday morning about the shooting the rocked the Whittier neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.

"Jamal lived a life of purpose and make no mistake; Jamal made a difference in other people's lives," read a statement from from O'Hara. "That's what cops do. I am angry and I am hurt by an attack on our officers, but this is a tragedy I was praying we would not have to face.

"As police officers, we know dying in the line of duty is always a possibility, but the harsh reality hurts very deeply when it happens."

Mitchell, 36, was among the first officers who arrive to arrive at the scene of a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. He was attempting to give medical assistance outside the building to two people he believed had been wounded when one of them "ambushed" him, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Along with a preliminary account of the circumstances of the shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, police also updated the conditions of those who have so far survived. Two suffered life-threatening injuries and were in critical condition, a police spokesman said late Friday morning. The person believed to have killed Mitchell died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with any of the gunfire, whether inside the apartment or on the street.

Police tape is bunched up on the ground Friday near the scene of a shooting that took place on Thursday on Blaisdell Avenue South in Minneapolis. A Minneapolis Police officer was killed and another wounded, and another civilian was killed as well as a suspected shooter Thursday in Minneapolis.

According to police:

At approximately 5:15 p.m., police were alerted to two people shot in an apartment in the 2200 block of S. Blaisdell Avenue.

Officers arrived, and a suspect fired on them. Officers opened fire and wounded the suspect during an exchange of gunfire. Two officers, one of them Mitchell, also were wounded. The suspect "died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts," O'Hara's account continued.

One officer survived his injuries and was recovering at HCMC. His identity has yet to be released. Mitchell died at HCMC.

Back at the scene, officers went inside the apartment building and found one man dead and another man suffering from life-threatening injuries. That victim was being treated at HCMC.

Outside the apartment building, a man was found shot while in his vehicle. He also was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

A Minneapolis firefighter was hurt during the incident and was treated for injuries without being hospitalized.

The BCA and the Minneapolis Police Department are working together to investigate all aspects the gunfire inside the apartment and on the street.

"Today the city of Minneapolis lost a courageous hero," Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday night. "Officer Jamal Mitchell was a father, a son, a fiancé, and a beloved member of our Minneapolis Police Department. Today, he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others. His life, his service and his name will forever be remembered in the City of Minneapolis."

The last time a Minneapolis police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty was Melissa Schmidt, who was wounded in a public housing complex in the Lyndale neighborhood in 2002. Minneapolis Park Police officer Mark Bedard was killed In 2007 while responding to a drive-by shooting. He was chasing a suspect on foot when he was struck by a Minneapolis police squad car. He died a week later.