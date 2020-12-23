Most of Minnesota was under a blizzard warning Wednesday as a major winter storm pummeled the state, causing a multivehicle pileup on Interstate 94 near Albertville and Monticello.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted anywhere from 5 to 9 inches in the Twin Cities, where dozens of accidents were being reported.

The NWS said I-94 was closed in both directions near the accident scene. No travel was advised across much of southwestern Minnesota, where numerous roads were closed due to whiteout conditions and crashes.

Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies. WCCO-TV tweeted that 296 flights were canceled and 37 delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as of midafternoon.

Strong winds, blowing snow and falling temperatures were making travel difficult heading into Wednesday evening, and blizzard warnings were posted for much of the state, including the Twin Cities. Duluth officials were advising no travel in the city.

Rain got things started before the snowfall began. Freezing rain and snow followed, with temperatures expected to plummet.

Winds are expected to crank up to a sustained 30 mph, with gusts flirting with 50 mph. Look for a late-night low to creep below zero.

Expect 3 to 5 inches in the afternoon and another 2 to 4 by the end of the night.

That mix of rain and snow as temperatures free-fall has Xcel Energy concerned about keep electrical lines in place.

The power provider said in a statement that it is "gearing up additional crews who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power during the storm."

Fans of winter will no doubt be happy to see the snow: The NWS has recorded a mere 0.6 inches at MSP so far this month, far below the December average of 11.5 inches.

While the snow ease Thursday, winds will remain strong at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

For Friday, Christmas Day, the skies clear up, the winds die down and a high of 20 degrees is anticipated.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482