SAN DIEGO — Christopher Morel hit his first career grand slam and Yan Gomes also connected for the Chicago Cubs, who beat Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Unlike on Monday, the Cubs held on. They blew an 8-0 lead in a 9-8 loss in the opener of their three-game set at San Diego.

Right-hander Ben Brown pitched well in his first big league start but not long enough to get the win. He was pulled after 4 2/3 scoreless innings and 77 pitches, with the bases empty. He allowed three hits while striking out five and walking one.

Musgrove (1-2) was pitching on the third anniversary of throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history in just his second start with his hometown team.

Musgrove's outing soured when he failed to get an out in the fifth. Gomes hit a leadoff homer to center, his first, before Musgrove loaded the bases on a walk, single and a hit batter.

Rookie right-hander Stephen Kolek served up Morel's 431-foot slam on his third pitch, an 84-mph sweeper. Morel celebrated with a sweet little bat flip.

Musgrove allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked three.

San Diego's Eguy Rosario connected for a pinch-hit homer leading off the sixth against Drew Smyly (2-1), his second.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 11.74 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale against Padres RHP Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.38 ERA).

