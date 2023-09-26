Kent Precision Food Group Inc. is laying off 61 employees at facilities in Foley and Sauk Rapids.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Tuesday the company notified the state last week about the permanent closing of facilities in those cities.
Almost 50 of the jobs being cut are in Foley. The layoffs are effective Nov. 30, the company said in its notice to the state.
Kent Precision Foods is based in Muscatine, Iowa.
The company specializes in developing, blending and packaging dry food products for both consumers and foodservice businesses. Kent Precision Foods is a subsidiary of the privately held Kent Corp.
