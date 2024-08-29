More severe weather expected across Minnesota, Weather Service says

The threat of more storms comes as Xcel Energy works to get the last of its customers who lost power during storms packing 60 mph winds on Monday and Tuesday back online. As of Thursday morning, about 3,700 customers in the Twin Cities remained in the dark, the utility reported. The largest number of outages continued to be in hard-hit St. Paul where 1,600 customers still did not have power, according to the utility’s online outage map.