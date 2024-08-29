Another round of severe weather is expected across much of Minnesota Thursday, but storms my not be quite a potent as those that hit the state earlier this week.
More severe weather expected across Minnesota, Weather Service says
Storms are forecast to charge across the state Thursday afternoon, hitting the Twin Cities area by late afternoon. The National Weather Service expects the storms to be weaker than what hit earlier this week.
“These are expected to be weaker than Monday’s storms,” the National Weather Service said, but could still bring damaging winds and heavy downpours.
Large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible as supercells develop along a cold front that will move across Minnesota starting Thursday afternoon, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The center has placed an area stretching from north of Brainerd to the Iowa border under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning a 2 out of 5 chance of strong storms.
Cities included in the advisory include Minneapolis and St. Paul, Alexandria, Mora, St. Cloud, Redwood Falls, Red Wing, Mankato, Owatonna, Austin, Albert Lea, Worthington and Rochester. The advisory also includes western Wisconsin, the Storm Prediction Center said.
Storms are anticipated to fire up across western Minnesota after lunch and rapidly intensify as they move from west to east. Storms are expected to reach the metro area by 5 p.m., the Weather Service said.
The threat of more storms comes as Xcel Energy works to get the last of its customers who lost power during storms packing 60 mph winds on Monday and Tuesday back online. As of Thursday morning, about 3,700 customers in the Twin Cities remained in the dark, the utility reported. The largest number of outages continued to be in hard-hit St. Paul where 1,600 customers still did not have power, according to the utility’s online outage map.
Those customers were expected to have service restored by Thursday evening, said Xcel Energy spokesman Theo Keith.
In the past 48 hours, more than 250,000 addresses across the metro area lost power, but 95% of those have had power restored. Over the past two days, about 1,800 workers have replaced the equivalent of 14 miles of wire and more than 250 power poles, Keith said.
“Xcel Energy thanks customers for their patience as crews respond to hundreds of outage jobs following the widespread storm damage,” Keith said.
A long dry period is on tap following what could be a soggy and stormy Thursday. Sunny skies will prevail Friday through Wednesday, the Weather Service said. Though Labor Day weekend will be cool with highs falling from the 80s Saturday into the low 70s Sunday and Monday.
