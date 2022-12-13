IMPACT PLAYER: Damian Lillard, Portland

The star guard was on fire, and the Wolves were helpless to contain him. He played in just three quarters and had 38 points on 11 three-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Wolves made threes compared to 21 for Portland.

0 Times the Wolves led.

15-4 The Trail Blazers' edge in second-chance points.