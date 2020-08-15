The Gophers were poised for success in several sports in the spring and fall of 2020, but those big events have been lost to the pandemic.

NCAA indoor track and field championships (March 13-14): The Gophers had 13 qualifiers, including Big Ten men’s triple jump champ Sammie Houston.

NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships (March 18-21): Diver Joy Zhu was the Big Ten runner-up on 1- and 3-meter boards.

NCAA wrestling championships at U.S. Bank Stadium (March 19-21): Sophomore heavyweight Gable Steveson was eyeing his first national title.

NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 20-22): The Gophers, ranked No. 5 nationally, were a home victory away from reaching Boston.

Big Ten/NCAA men’s hockey (March-April): Gophers had reached the Big Ten tournament semifinals when play was halted.

NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships (March 25-28): Max McHugh had nation’s fastest 100 breaststroke time at 50.67 seconds.

NCAA women’s gymnastics championships (April 17-18): Senior Lexy Ramler was the Big Ten women’s gymnast of the year.

NCAA men’s gymnastics championships (April 17-18): Junior Shane Wiskus was ranked No. 1 nationally in the all-around competition.

Big Ten/NCAA baseball (March-June): Zack Raabe was hitting .463 (31-for-67) and Max Meyer was 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 46 strikeouts.

Big Ten/NCAA softball (March-June): Gophers were coming off their first College World Series appearance in 2019.

Big Ten football, postponed indefinitely (September-November): Gophers were coming off an 11-2 season, when they finished 10th in the nation.

Big Ten volleyball, postponed indefinitely (September-December): Gophers reached last year’s Final Four and had impressive incoming freshman class.

JOE CHRISTENSEN