Elsewhere Around the state

NSIC: The mainly Division II NSIC canceled all its sporting events through the end of the year, meaning it will affect basketball, too. Four NSIC members — Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State, Bemidji State — also play Division I men’s and women’s hockey. The league homes for those teams, the WCHA and NCHC, have not announced plans for the upcoming season.

MIAC: The MIAC postponed fall sports to the spring, affecting football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross-country. The D-III conference said men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis can go on this fall. St. John’s and St. Thomas are still hoping for one last football competition before St. Thomas moves to D-I. Such an event would likely take place in April or May at U.S. Bank Stadium.

UMAC: The UMAC, with Division III teams from schools such as Northwestern-Roseville, St. Scholastica and Bethany Lutheran, announced that its football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams will not hold fall championships and will explore competing in the spring. The UMAC is allowing schools to explore nonconference competition in the fall.

JOE CHRISTENSEN