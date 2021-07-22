Mitch Garver and his wife, Sarah, had a healthy baby boy today, and the Twins catcher has gone on the paternity list after the birth of his first child.

The Twins recalled Ben Rortvedt from Class AAA St. Paul to replace Garver before tonight's game against the Angels at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Garver, 30, is hitting .230 in 43 games, with 10 home runs. Rortvedt hit .129 with two homers in 30 games for the Twins before being sent down last week.

Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.71 ERA) starts for the Twins tonight against lefthander Andrew Heaney (5-7, 5.56).

The Twins will have their top draft picks at Target Field this weekend as they prepare to sign contracts after getting physicals.

ANGELS LINEUP

David Fletcher, 2B

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Jared Walsh, 1B

Max Stassi, C

Brandon Marsh, CF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Jack Mayfield, 3B

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS