Nelson Cruz has been the Twins' best player over the past three seasons, and was their All-Star this season.

Now the 41-year-old designated hitter is headed to the Tampa Bay Rays along with minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher in exchange for Class AAA starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

Cruz hit 76 homers in 258 games for the Twins, and won two Silver Slugger awards as a DH. He signed a one-year, $13 million deal before this season, and the Rays will pay the remainder of his salary.

"This is meant with no disrespect to anybody else, but he may be the best teammate I've ever seen in terms of the way he goes about his business, the way he puts his arm around people, the way he helps us become better in our front office jobs and coaching staff jobs," Twins President Derek Falvey said. "This guy is beyond special and so I know he was probably somewhat expecting this conversation at some point, I don't know if he was expecting it today."

Cruz leads the team in the Triple Crown categories, hitting .294 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. In 17 major league seasons, he has 436 home runs.

Ryan, 25, is a righthander who is 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA for Durham. He has 75 strikeouts in 57 innings this season and is pitching for Team USA at the Olympics. He was a seventh round pick in 2018 out of Cal State-Northridge.

Strotman, 24, was a fourth round pick in 2017 out of St. Mary's. He is 7-2 with a 3.86 ERA at Durham, with 62 strikeouts in 58 innings.

