Alex Kirilloff of the Twins has elected to have surgery on his injured right wrist.
Kirilloff has been playing despite a torn ligament; the Twins said the surgery will be later this week by noted hand surgeon Thomas Graham in Ohio.
No timeline for recovery has been established.
Playing first base and the outfield, Kirilloff is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 34 RBI.
Willians Astudillo will be recalled from St. Paul, where he is hitting .281 with two home runs. Astudillo hit .254 in 41 games with the Twins before being sent down.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
'Sho-Time' comes to town as Ohtani, Angels face Twins starting Thursday
The Japanese slugger has also been one of baseball's best pitchers this season. The Twins begin a four-game series with Los Angeles on Thursday.
Sports
Tatis, Paddack lead Padres past Braves in twinbill opener
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Nation
Rare 'breakthrough' COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion
Reports of athletes, lawmakers and others getting the coronavirus despite vaccination may sound alarming but top health experts point to overwhelming evidence that the shots are doing exactly what they are supposed to: dramatically reducing severe illness and death.
Business
Wolves sale approved, as Taylor sends 20% to Lore, Rodriguez
The first increment of the $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez has been formally approved by the NBA.
Sports
Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension
Maria Taylor is leaving ESPN after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension.