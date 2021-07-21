Alex Kirilloff of the Twins has elected to have surgery on his injured right wrist.

Kirilloff has been playing despite a torn ligament; the Twins said the surgery will be later this week by noted hand surgeon Thomas Graham in Ohio.

No timeline for recovery has been established.

Playing first base and the outfield, Kirilloff is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 34 RBI.

Willians Astudillo will be recalled from St. Paul, where he is hitting .281 with two home runs. Astudillo hit .254 in 41 games with the Twins before being sent down.