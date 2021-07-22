Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.71 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (5-7, 5.56)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • LHP J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.15 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.96)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-4, 3.86)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45 ERA) vs. TBA

Twins update

The Twins are 1-2 against the Angels this season. The Angels defeated the Twins 10-3 in the opener of a three-game series in Anaheim on April 16. The final two games of the series were postponed because of COVID-19. The postponements were made up with a doubleheader on May 20 in Anaheim. The Angels won the opener 7-1 and the Twins won the second game 6-3. ... The teams did not meet in the abbreviated 2020 season. ... Maeda, who is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last three starts, is facing the Angels for the first time with the Twins. While with the Dodgers, Maeda was 2-3 with a 4.56 ERA in six appearances against the Angels.

Angels update

The Angels (46-48) have lost three consecutive games and are 1-4 since the All-Star break. ... Shohei Ohtani leads the majors with 34 home runs and has a 4-1 record with a 3.21 ERA in 14 starts this season. He has struck out 95 in 73 innings. ... Through Tuesday's games David Fletcher led the A.L. with 112 hits. Fletcher, who is hitting .315, had a 26-game hitting streak — the longest in the majors this season — end on Sunday. ... The Angels are 17-18 all-time at Target Field.

JOEL RIPPEL