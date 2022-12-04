Tap the bookmark to save this article.

After most of us forget the winners of the seven high school state title games that were played during the 40th Prep Bowl, one play will live on: The game-ending touchdown pass and lateral that gave New London-Spicer a stunning 27-26 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for the Class 3A title.

As time ran out, New London quarterback Blake Schultz threw 34 yards to junior Grant Paffrath, who caught the ball, then lateraled it to teammate Brycen Christensen to complete a 48-yard touchdown.

The play went viral, getting exposure from social media locally to ESPN nationally.

Here's the play:

Minneapolis Miracle Part II? You all remember the original, right? Here's a reminder, if you need it, featuring the call of Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen.

After the 3A title game, the Star Tribune's David La Vaque provided this dialogue among the players and their coach:

"I saw he was getting tackled, so I called his name," Christensen said.

"I didn't even see the end of the play," Paffrath said. "I just heard everyone yelling."

"What I want to know is why you were behind him," Wildcats coach Chad Gustafson said to Christensen. "Because I thought you were faster than him."

