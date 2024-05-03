'Unfrosted'

Those familiar with Jerry Seinfeld's comedy already know that he doesn't just believe that breakfast is the important meal of the day; it's the most important thing period. So it's no surprise that the superstar has directed, co-written and stars in this fictional take on the invention of Pop-Tarts, treating its origin story as if it was as essential as the building of the atomic bomb. The film has an incredible list of cameos from the likes of Fred Armisen, Bill Burr and Peter Dinklage. A "Mad Men" reunion is among the howl-out-loud highlights. I only wish Seinfeld had spent as much time creating a riveting story as he did recruiting famous friends. Netflix





'A Man in Full'

Jeff Daniels taps his sinister side to play a beleaguered real estate mogul in this adaptation of Tom Wolfe's novel. Daniels, who fully commits to a limp and Southern drawl, is clearly having a ball, but it's the female actors who really shine. Diane Lane is particularly endearing as the mogul's ex-wife. The courtroom scenes are quite dull, which is a bit of a surprise since the scripts come from "Boston Legal" creator David E. Kelley. Netflix

'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire'

The latest animated project from a galaxy far, far away is one of the more trivial ones, focusing on the vengeful Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee, characters that only die-hard fans will know. If you're not steeped into "Star Wars" lore, you may be tempted to just skip ahead to the Darth Vader cameo. Saturday, Disney+

'MaryLand'

Two sisters (co-creator Suranne Jones and Eve Best) bond after the mysterious death of their mother on the Isle of Man in this three-part "Masterpiece" drama aimed at viewers who want to watch nothing more violent than a temper tantrum. Stockard Channing pops up as an aging hippie who might be able to unlock the deceased mom's secrets. 8 p.m. Sunday, TPT

'Space: The Longest Goodbye'

Feeling lonely? Imagine what astronauts on long missions have to endure. This "Independent Lens" documentary does a thorough job of spelling out the challenges that explorers face when separated from loved ones — and what NASA is doing to help cure the blues. I wish the filmmakers had spent less time with psychologists and more time with the astronauts and their families. It seems like they would enjoy the company. 9 p.m. Monday, TPT