WASHINGTON – Byron Buxton didn't hide his emotion when he saw his second-inning solo homer clear the wall in right-center field Tuesday, celebrating with a big fist pump and a long yell.

It counted as only one run and an early lead on the scoreboard. Buxton showed it meant a lot more.

Buxton homered again in the fifth inning, a two-run blast to center, and the woeful Twins offense finally showed signs of life in a 10-0 victory over the Washington Nationals to snap their season-long seven-game losing streak. The Twins scored only 12 runs over their past seven games.

One day after manager Rocco Baldelli called out the team's offensive approach and players conducted a team meeting, the Twins delivered their highest run total in a game since May 11 by scoring two runs in five separate innings.

Joe Ryan, meanwhile, pitched seven scoreless innings to match his longest start of the season. Ryan permitted three hits and two walks, and nobody reached third base against him.

The Twins, who led for only four innings over their last seven games, had the Rally Sausage they left behind in Minneapolis after they were swept by the New York Yankees mailed to the nation's capital. It made it to the visitor's clubhouse in a cardboard box around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and it was placed near the batting cage. It's only ridiculous if it doesn't work.

Buxton opened the offensive outburst with his second-inning homer, connecting on a cutter from Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin. After a walk and a Kyle Farmer single, which registered a 108 mph exit velocity as the hardest-hit ball in Farmer's career, another run scored when Carlos Santana grounded into a double play.

With two outs in the third inning, and a runner on second base, Jose Miranda hammered an elevated fastball into the left field seats for a two-run homer. Corbin allowed four homers this season over 48⅓ innings entering Tuesday, but he yielded three to the Twins.

BOXSCORE: Twins 10, Nationals 0

Buxton crushed a sinker to center for a two-run homer in the fifth inning, the 11th multi-homer game in his career. There wasn't as much fiery emotion on his second trip around the bases, but he broke into a smile as he rounded third base, and he laughed as he ran down the third-base line.

After Santana hit an RBI double to the left field wall in the sixth inning, and scored on a wild pitch, it was Willi Castro's turn for a big swing in the seventh inning. Castro, facing reliever Jacob Barnes, launched an elevated fastball over the right field wall. Castro clapped his hands several times after rounding third base.

All nine Twins starters reached base at least once. Even Christian Vázquez, who was mired in a 0-for-27 slump, the longest hitless streak by a Twins batter this season, hit a two-out single in the fourth inning.

Ryan, who struck out six, retired 15 of his first 17 batters as the Twins kept building onto their lead.

After the Twins finally earned their first win in more than a week, all the position players and reliever Josh Staumont gathered to take their celebratory Polaroid photo.