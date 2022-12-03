Damian Tapio took a direct snap and scooted up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left, lifting Mountain Iron-Buhl to a 28-25 victory over Spring Grove in the Nine-Man football championship game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Tapio's touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion pass from quarterback Asher Zubich to Riley Busch, capped the Rangers' comeback from a 19-point first-half deficit. Mountain Iron-Buhl overcame five turnovers to win its first state championship since 1972, when the school was known as Mountain Iron.
Zubich rushed for a game-high 127 yards and passed for 168 and two touchdowns. Tapio added 80 yards rushing and scored twice.
