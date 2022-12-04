Elk River is accustomed to these types of games. Defending state champion Mankato West? Not so much.

With the style the Elks play, back-and-forth affairs, with each team trading punches, happens frequently. Usually, because stopping Elk River's Power-T offense, which averages 419 yards rushing per game, is so difficult to stop, the Elks emerge on top.

Which exactly what happened in Elk River's 29-26 victory in the Class 5A championship game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Elk River (13-0), their lead cut to three points, went on a determined march. The Elks took over at their own 14 with 8:32 left in the game and possessed the ball for the rest of the game. With 1:09 left in the game and Elk River facing a fourth-and-1 at the Mankato West 24, Gavin Schmidt ran eight yard off-tackle to pick up the first down and clinch the victory.

Elk River's victory broke Mankato West's 31-game winning streak.

Elk River kicker Breanna Bernardson kicked three extra points for the Elks, becoming the first girl to score a point in Prep Bowl history.